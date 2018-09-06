CMS Bobcats Continue Great Play

CHARLOTTE COURT HOUSE – The Central Middle School Bobcats golf team recently played against Park View Middle School at Briery Country Club. The Bobcats won 177-230 and this is the second time this year the Bobcats have shot a 177 at Briery Country Club.

The team was led by Bryson Francisco who shot a 40. Following him was Austin Queensberry who shot a 42. Along with them was Ben Gibbs with a 46 and Danner Allen with a 49. Lindsey Towery shot a 50, while Ransom Clark shot a 53.

The team played very well again at Briery, firing a 177 for the second time this year. The team is continuing to improve from top to bottom which should prove to be the formula for another winning season. Their next match will be Sept. 5 against Bluestone at Kinderton Country Club.

9/10 Powhatan @ CMS 4:30

9/13 @ Park View 4:00

9/19 Amelia @ CMS 4:30

9/24 @ Amelia 4:00