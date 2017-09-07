Civil Suit Dismissed

LUNENBURG – A civil suit against Lunenburg County and several Lunenburg County employees filed by Robert Matthews came to a close recently after U.S. Eastern District Court Judge Henry E. Hudson dismissed the charges based on what was stated as the plaintiff complaint failing to state a claim and being largely frivolous.

Matthews claimed that a work injury from 2007 and the handling of that injury by the county and county employees had him seeking compensation of over $500,000.

Matthews filed an amended complaint back at the beginning of this year with the Lunenburg County Circuit Court seeking payment for what he calls wrongful termination, back wages and other benefits lost after being out of work and then terminated after suffering injuries that began with a dog attack.

Matthews was helping as an assistant animal control officer in 2010 after having been employed with the county since 2007.

Matthews claimed that he suffered a near fatal attack from a dog while performing the duties of Assistant ACO. The injuries reportedly led to alleged debilitating arm and shoulder issues. He blamed the injuries on improper equipment and training.

Matthews alleged in the complaint that he was later wrongfully terminated after returning to work as a result of work injuries and that this was in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The original suit filed named several defendants including Lunenburg County, their insurance provider and county employees. The original complaints were dismissed with prejudice after demurrers were filed, but allowed for an amended complaint to be filed prior to the end of December 2016.