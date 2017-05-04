CHS Varsity Softball Beats Buckingham

The Central Chargers Varsity Softball team beat Buckingham last week by a 12-1 score. The team jumped out to the early lead and never looked back as Hailey Bayne got the win on the mound.

Sorie Scott, Brittany Tomlinson and Kaylee Williams each had strong offensive nights with Scott hitting a homerun and Williams leading the team with three hits.

The Chargers suffered a tough one run loss to Nottoway on Tuesday.

(Photo by Joe Moore)