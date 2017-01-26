CHS Ladies Get Big Win

LUNENBURG – The Central High School Lady Chargers took on William Campbell at home on Monday night this past week and came away with a huge win.

The non-district game was big for both teams because of the conference points that it can give to each squad as the season moves along quickly. Central got off to a great start as Dominique Turman-Watson had a great early offensive start and Central surged ahead 15-4 at the end of the first quarter.

The Lady Chargers continued to play well in the first half as Brittany Dolan had several key buckets. The teams would head to halftime with Central leading 25-13.

In the second half the Chargers continued to keep a good working margin and cruised to the 53-41 victory.

WC 4 9 9 19 – 41

Central 15 10 22 6 – 53

Watson 14, Dolan, 14, Jennings 8, White-Freeman 8, Genova 5, Long 4

Watson had a team high 10 rebounds

White-Freeman had at team high 4 assists.

(Photos by Joe Moore)