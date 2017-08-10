CHS Golf Season Underway

VICTORIA – The Central High School varsity golf team will start their season this week at Briery Country Club. The team will take on the always strong Randolph-Henry team and Halifax County in this opener.

Central returns five players from the group that were conference runners up last season including senior Cary Parrish. Joining Parrish will be juniors Joseph and Thomas McDaniel and sophomores Mason Elliott and Cole Williams.

The sixth member of the team this year is senior Noah Dunbar who has been on the golf team in past seasons. Richard McDaniel is the head coach for the team this year after helping Coach Tom Hoefer in past seasons.

Pictured above the returning players on the teams.