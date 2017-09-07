CHS Golf Keeps Pace at the Top of JRD Standings

VICTORIA – The Central Chargers Golf team continues to roll up the wins as they picked up four more victories in the James River District and kept their current position in second place.

The team took on Amelia and Prince Edward on Wednesday and won by a conformable margin. The team scores in this contest were Central-185, Amelia-211- and Prince Edward- 228.

The Chargers then took on Goochland and Amelia on Thursday as they looked to put some distance between themselves and Goochland in the JRD standings.

Central came away with another strong performance as they shot a team score of 178 to beat Goochland-181 and Amelia-195.

Current James River District Standings

Team Conference Record Overall Record

Randolph-Henry 14 – 0 – 0 17 – 0 – 0

Central Lunenburg 13 – 1 – 0 15 – 2 – 0

Goochland 8 – 4 – 0 8 – 4 – 0

Bluestone 6 – 5 – 0 7 – 6 – 0

Buckingham 2 – 7 – 0 2 – 7 – 0

Prince Edward 2 – 8 – 0 2 – 8 – 0

Nottoway 4 – 8 – 0 4 – 8 – 0

Amelia 5 – 8 – 0 5 – 8 – 0

Cumberland 0 – 13 – 0 0 – 13 – 0