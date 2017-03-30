CHS Fine Arts Department Entertains Big Crowds During Weekend Musical

The Central High School Fine Arts Department presented the Little Shop of Horrors Musical this past weekend and local audience members filled the CHS gym for this first musical there in thirty years.

The play was directed by LCPS chorus teacher Amanda Ellis with musical orchestra direction from her husband and fellow LCPS teacher Maurice Ellis.

The musical is a horror comedy by composer Alan Menen and writer Howard Ashman that follows a hapless florist shop worker who raises a plant that feeds on human blood and flesh. It is based on the 1960 comedy film by the same name and premiered Off-Broadway over a five-year period starting in the 1980’s.

Mrs. Ellis stated, “So blessed to have finally been able to direct my first musical. It has always been on my career bucket list and it was a wonderful experience! I am so thankful to the people who helped me on this project. Thank you to the Lunenburg community for filling our seats each night and to my family and friends that drove a few hours to see it and to the students that have been working extremely hard the last three months. I am so proud of you.”

Central High School students and teachers pitched in to make the musical a huge success with Gabrielle Aubel playing one of the lead roles as Audrey, while Robert Carwile III, was her assistant Seymour.

The rest of the cast and crew included, Alexis Elam, Ayanna Criss, Dendra Johnson, Briana Witherspoon, Zaine Crouse, Kadarius Blackwell, Tenique Chavous, Eva-Jean Mills, Jewel Louthian, Amber Lacks, Holly Gonzales, Brandy Diaz, Levi Bolan, Bobbi Jo Carwile, Jonathan Clarke, Carla Ramos, Kirsten Snead, Amber Hinkel, Jean Kunath, Heather Seitzinger, Ben Atkins, Hailey Bayne, Hannah Breedlove, Anna Burgay, Luke Daniel, Amy Dooley, Melanie Graham, Emma Hart, Haley Hayer, Darryl Jones, Makailah Lee, Sam Matthews, Tyler Neal, Kaylee Paler, Ben Spencer, Canisha Kates, Keyonna Pryor, Hope Dunbar, Andre Brown, Trey Figgatt, Nancy Lara-Juarez, Tylik Thomas, Crystl Word, Anna Burgay, Christian Bush, Kayla Foster, Courtney Brostek, Rose Hofler, Mykal Ellison, Devin Kenney, Dylan Case, Brianna Anderson and Colton Hinkle.