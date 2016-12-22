Christmas Cards Send Special Message

Over the years this reporter has mailed out many, many Christmas cards to family and friends, and also to clients who had insurance with the company that paid “hubby” to work for them. As the years passed and the price of stamps really increased, I cut back on sending out cards at Christmas. Now, with technology at my fingertips, I can email greetings and send e-cards to those folks who I have on my computer list.

BUT, somehow the idea of giving cards always stuck with me. One year I received the following poem in one of my cards that exemplifies my feelings about cards and I will share it with you. The author is unknown.

There is a list of folks I know, all written in a book

And every year at Christmastime, I go and take a look.

That is when I realize that these names are a very part;

Not of the book they are written in BUT of my very heart.

For each name stands for someone who has touched my life sometime,

And in that meeting they’ve become the “Rhythm

of the Rhyme”.

I really feel I am composed of each remembered name,

And while you may not be aware of feeling quite the same,

My life is so much better than it was before you came.

For once that you have known someone, the years cannot erase

The memory of a pleasant word or of a friendly face.

So, never think my Christmas cards are just a mere routine

Of names upon a list, forgotten in between.

For when I send a Christmas card that is addressed to you,

It is because you’re on that list of folk I’m indebted to.

And whether I’ve known you for many years or just for a few,

In some way, you have had a part in shaping the things I do.

So every year when Christmas comes, I just realize anew

That the biggest gift that God can give is knowing folks like you!!!

MERRY CHRISTMAS TO

ALL MY LOYAL READERS!

THANK YOU FOR YOUR KIND REMARKS

AND HAVE A HAPPY NEW YEAR!