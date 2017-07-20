Christ Reveals Hollowness of Many Religious Leaders

“Hollow” means without substance, having nothing within. In Jesus’ day, there were many religious leaders who posed as being pious and reverent, but they lacked pity, compassion, and love. Such spiritually hollow leaders were almost constantly following Jesus, verbally attacking His teaching, preaching, and works of mercy.

Although we often think of Jesus as being submissive, perhaps even timid, when occasion demanded plain speaking and verbal scolding, He did not hesitate to speak the truth, exposing the emptiness of these Pharisaic leaders.

Who were the Pharisees and Scribes? The Pharisees were not the priests, but, rather, people from all walks of life who were very pious and strict keepers of the Laws of Moses. They constantly adjusted the Laws to fit the changing world according to their traditions and own desires. Among the more educated of the Pharisees were “distinguished religious leaders” of the time.

“In the modern sense the Scribes were the religious scholars or theologians … sometimes called lawyers … or teachers of the law …. They could make judicial decisions based on Scriptural exegesis, occupied important positions in the Sanhedrin which was an assembly of twenty-three to seventy-one men appointed in every city in the Land of Israel to serve as a judicial court. Moses and the Israelites were commanded by God to establish courts of judges who were given full authority over the people of Israel; they played a major role in bringing on the crucifixion of Jesus,” and they “mainly belonged to the party of the Pharisees.” (Wycliffe Bible Dictionary, p. 1536).

The Scribes and Pharisees were jealous of Jesus. Here was a carpenter with little formal education, including religious education, but drawing large crowds as he moved about the countryside teaching, preaching, and healing the sick. Jesus demonstrated that He had a connection with the Heavenly Father that they did not have. His ministry was filled with success as masses flocked to Him, honoring and praising Him as the Messiah. They had found the Savior who had been predicted by such Old Testament writers as Isaiah and David. The Scribes and Pharisees did not have Jesus’ power to perform miracles; they rejected Him as Messiah. Jesus was exposing their spiritual hollowness and their superficial religiosity. Jesus was undermining their influence, and they were furious with Him.

Jesus did not hesitate to reveal their spiritual superficiality and their emphasis on following the traditions of men rather than the word of God. Matthew records in Chapter 15: 8 “‘These people (the Pharisees) honor me with their lips, but their hearts are far from me.

9 They worship me in vain; their teachings are merely human rules.

(Emphasis mine.)

12 Then the disciples came to him and asked, “Do you know that the Pharisees were offended when they heard this?”

13 He replied, “Every plant that my heavenly Father has not planted will be pulled up by the roots. 14 Leave them; they are blind guides. If the blind lead the blind, both will fall into a pit.”

In another statement, Jesus told them that they were hypocrites, full of “dead men’s bones, and all uncleanliness, hypocrisy, and iniquity….” (Matthew 23:27)

Therefore, if we are not to follow hollow leaders, whom shall we follow? Matthew 4:19: “Come, follow me,” Jesus said, “and I will send you out to fish for people.” Matthew 16:24:

“Then Jesus said to his disciples, ‘Whoever wants to be my disciple must deny themselves and take up their cross and follow me.’”

To what reward can those who reject human traditions and follow Jesus look forward? James 1: 11-12: “For the sun rises with scorching heat and withers the plant; its flower falls and its beauty is lost. So too, the rich man will fade away in the midst of his pursuits. 12 Blessed is the man who perseveres under trial, because when he has stood the test, he will receive the crown of life that God has promised to those that love Him.” Therefore, the victorious Christian will reject the religious rules and traditions of men and follow the word of God, the Bible. What a reward that will be, the crown of eternal life! Jesus, not man, is our model, our pattern for living the successful Christian life. May God give us the power through His Holy Spirit to remain faithful until He comes the second time in the clouds of heaven! (Revelation 1:7)

Until next week, may God richly bless you and yours.

