Chris Nichols Signs with Ferrum College

Randolph-Henry High School’s Chris Nichols was signed to Ferrum College on April 20, 2017, during a special ceremony held in the school’s library. Nichols will further his wrestling career and education witih Ferrum College following his graduation from R-HHS in May.

“Chris shows tremendous passion and intensity in playing sports and in everything he does,” noted Chris Holt, R-HHS athletic director.

Chris has maintained a 3.2 GPA while participating not only on the wrestling team for four years, but also his school’s soccer team and as a “Running Statesmen”.

Ferrum College recently earned the 2017 NCAA East Regional Championship in wrestling. “Chris will be joining a winning program at Ferrum and I think they are getting a winner as well,” concluded Holt.