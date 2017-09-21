Chase City Woman Killed in last Thursday Wreck

MECKLENBURG – A Chase City woman was killed in a tragic accident last week along Route 92 in Mecklenburg County.

According to Virginia State Police investigators, the accident took place near the intersection with Route 47 at 9:18 p.m. on Thursday (9/14//17).

Megan Moore, a 22-year-old Chase City resident was driving a 2000 Toyota Camry southbound when the car ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

Virginia State Police Investigating Officer Trooper M. L. Gardner noted that Moore died at the scene of the accident from injuries sustained in the wreck.

There were no other vehicles or passengers involved in the accident.