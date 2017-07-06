Charlotte Majors Travel to Farmville for District 5 Tourney

- Home
The Charlotte County Dixie Youth Major League All-Stars traveled to Farmville during the holiday weekend to play in the District 5 Major League Tourney at The Field of Dreams in Farmville. The team opened play on the first night with a game against the Dinwiddie American squad.
Team members this year include, Luke Skelton, Cole Feinman, Tucker Webb, Zack Hudson, Cade Jordan, Taylor Trent, Jackson Barker, J Gee, Thomas Johnson, Kaimyus Clark, Jase Lipscomb, Ben Gibbs.
Coaches for the team are Steve Feinman, Billy Gibbs, Mark Lipscomb and Gary Walker is the Manager for the 2017 All-Star team.
Look for upcoming tournament results.
