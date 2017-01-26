Charlotte County Youth Soccer Holds Board Meeting

By April Hall, Staff Writer

CHARLOTTE COURT HOUSE – The Charlotte County Youth Soccer board met on Tuesday, January 24 at the Town Hall in Charlotte Court House.

The meeting was called to order by President Patrick Shay. The main order of business for the night was to discuss new bylaws and to elect officers. As a result, the bylaws were revised and adopted during the meeting. Officers were also elected and they include Patrick Shay being named President, Shannon Howard – Vice President, Treasurer – Wendy Gallion and Secretary – Amy MacIver, who will be taking over for current secretary Michelle Hennings in August.

During the meeting the board also approved the proposed budget that was presented by Treasurer Wendy Gallion, witih a few minor adjustments.

The board also approved a new mission statement for the club and announced an upcoming fundraiser, which is set to be held February 12 from 2-5 p.m. in the Central Middle School gymnasium. The event is titled “1st Annual CCYS Shopping Extravaganza”, and will include vendors from businesses like Thirty One, Scentsy, Jamberry, Younique, MaryKay, Lularoe, Premier Jewelry, Paparazzi and many more being added daily! Watch this newspaper for more details on the event.

Prior to adjournment at 8:16 p.m., the board discussed the desperate need for a new shed for the club and also the need for a tract of land that the club can call its own. Anyone wishing to help towards the purchase of either of these needs can contact President Patrick Shay at 434-547-6521.