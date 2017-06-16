Charlotte Board Honors Captain Hobgood and Major Lacks

CHARLOTTE COUNTY – Captain Howard D. Hobgood and Major Donald M. Lacks, both of whom retired from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office earlier this year, were honored with resolutions at the Board of Supervisors June meeting.

Both men were commended for “faithfully serving Charlotte County … with skill, care and a sincere commitment to their profession, and earning the respect of those they served with and those they were entrusted to serve and protect.”

Captain Hobgood joined the Sheriff’s Office in December, 1988 and retired February, 2017. Major Lacks joined the department in June, 1987 and retired March 2017.