Chargers Shutout Cumberland, 47-0

VICTORIA – The Central Chargers got in the win column on Friday night in a big way with a 47-0 victory over the Cumberland Dukes. The Chargers scored on the ground and through the air in the lopsided victory that the team hopes will propel them into a win streak.

The Chargers played good early defense with Ben Spencer, Geontra Ragsdale and Dawson Bishop making tackles for a loss that forced a Cumberland punt. The Central offense used good blocking by the line to pound the ball down the field. Darien Jones broke free up the middle for a 30-yard touchdown run that put the Chargers up 7-0 after an Earl Ginn extra point.

Garrett Williams, Jackson Parsons and Ragsdale each had stops on the next Cumberland offensive series and helped Central get the ball back.

The Chargers went to the air on this possession as Kahmell Roberts found Dontae Crowder on a 55-yard touchdown pass and 14-0 Central lead. Good defense from LJ Watson and Darryl Jones in the secondary got the ball back to the CHS offense again and the Chargers got on the board again with a Roberts TD run to lead 20-0.

The Chargers kept rolling in the second quarter as T’zion Wikerson had a 38-yard touchdown run and a two-point conversion by Crowder put the Chargers ahead 28-0. The offense was not done for Central in the first half as Jackson Dalton connected with Darryl Jones on a 20-yard TD pass and a 34-0 Central lead that remained to halftime.

The second half saw more of the same for Central early on as Crowder picked up a six-yard score to push the Chargers ahead 40-0. Khalil Wood, Jeffrey Goodwin and Ethan Hoover had stops for the CHS defense and a 40-yard TD pass from Dalton to Hunter Rutledge pushed the CHS lead to 47-0. James Richardson, Trey Patterson and Micajah Paynter had stops late in the game for the Central defense to help preserve the 47-0 shut out win.

The Chargers will host Bluestone on Friday night at 7 p.m. in a game they must win to keep their hopes of a late season run going.