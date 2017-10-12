Chargers Run Away From Statesmen in Second Half

CHARLOTTE COURT HOUSE – The Central Chargers traveled to Randolph-Henry High School last Friday night to take on the Statesmen and try to get a three-game win streak. The Statesmen on the other hand are still looking for a victory and early on both teams were tough to stop offensively, but the second half was all Central and the Chargers cruised to a 55-29 win.

Central took the opening kickoff and marched down the field behind good blocking from Garrett Williams and Jeffrey Goodwin. Dontae Crowder scored from three yards out and Earl Ginn hit the extra point to give Central a 7-0 lead.

R-H answered back as they used strong running from Tyrie Blow-Tydings to move the ball down the field and score to tie the game at 7-7. The offense continued to be the story of the first half as Central scored on their second possession that was capped off when Crowder raced in from 11 yards.

The Statesmen kept hanging in there and took the lead early in the second half when Blow-Tydings scored from three yards away. Peter Jones scored the two-point conversion and the Statesmen took a 20-15 lead.

The Chargers answered back once again when Crowder picked up good blocking and scored from 25 yards away to put Central ahead 20-15 at halftime. The game was close, but a late play just before half was costly for R-H when Blow-Tydings was injured and could not return to the game.

The second half saw a scrappy Statesmen team continue to play well without their leader. Treymon Roberts picked up a five-yard touchdown run after a strong R-H drive and held a 21-20 lead with six minutes left in the third quarter.

Central answered again as Crowder raced in from 22 yards for another touchdown and a two-point conversion put Central ahead 28-21. The Central defense showed up on the next series as Goodwin had a sack and Geontra Ragsdale made a defensive play to get Central the ball back. Darien Jones followed blocks from Ethan Hoover and James Richardson on the way to a 40-yard TD run and a 35-21 Central lead.

The Statesmen continued to play well on offense and picked up another score to cut the gap to 35-29, but Jones rolled in from 45 yards on good blocking from Jackson Parsons and Hunter Rutledge to push the Central lead to 42-29. Crowder added another touchdown run and good defense from LJ Watson, Darryl Jones and Kahmell Roberts helped set up another score for Crowder that made the final 55-29 in favor of the Chargers.

Central will travel to Prince Edward this Friday night in a tough road game, while Randolph-Henry will face Nottoway at home.