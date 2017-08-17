Chargers Play Well in First Scrimmage, To Host VHSL Benefit Game this Friday

LUNENBURG – The Central Chargers Varsity football team had a scrimmage last Friday night against Wilson Memorial in a contest that featured situational play such as goal line offense and defense, and lots of substitutions from both teams.

Central Head Coach Will Thomas stated, “Overall I thought we did well, but we still have plenty to improve on.”

Central had two long runs during the scrimmage as Geontra Ragsdale and Dontae Crowder both ripped off carries of over 60 yards. The Central offensive line looked strong and moved the ball steadily against Wilson Memorial, while junior QB Jackson Dalton played well and looked poised after getting a year of experience last season.

The Chargers will host Brunswick this Friday night at 7:00 pm in a VHSL Benefit Game that will be played more like a real game. The game will feature both Varsity and JV teams during the event with proceeds from the contest going toward both schools. This is the final tune up of the season prior to the start of the real games.