Chargers Lose Halftime Lead in Rain Soaked Game at William Campbell High School

VICTORIA – The Central Chargers varsity football team had their second straight tough game to start the year as they traveled to William Campbell High School to take on a much-improved Generals squad. The Chargers had a two-possession halftime lead and looked to be in control of the game, but a pair of second half turnovers changed the momentum of the game and gave the Generals a 41-36 victory.

Central controlled the game early on and used their strong offensive line play to control the game. T’zion Wilkerson had a big first half for the team as he and Dontae Crowder helped the Chargers pull out to a 28-19 halftime lead.

The Generals got the ball to start their first offensive possession of the second half and worked their way down the field to score a touchdown. They added a two-point conversion and cut the Central lead to just one point midway through the third quarter.

The Chargers couldn’t get the offense going on their next possession, but pinned the Generals deep in their own territory. William Campbell used their big play offense to take the lead after an 80-yard touchdown pass that put them ahead 34-28 late in the third quarter.

The Central miscues started on the next possession as a rain soaked field may have started to come into play. A fumble on the next kickoff gave the ball back to the Generals. They would march down into the red zone, but strong play from the CHS defense kept WC out of the end zone and gave the ball back to their offense.

Central went to their ground and pound offense and moved the into WC territory. A fumble stopped the drive as WC returned it 73 yards and in for a score that made it 41-28 with just eight minutes left in the game.

Central got the ball back and drove down the field again as they had all night. Jackson Dalton found Darryl Jones on a key completion, while the CHS backs continued to get good blocking up front. Crowder would eventually score and Wilkerson added a two-point conversion to cut the lead to 41-36, but there would not be enough time left for Central to get the ball back and they fell in the road opener.

Things will not get easier for Central this week as they host the unbeaten Goochland Bulldogs on Friday at 7 p.m.

(Photo by Hannah Watson)