Chargers Handle Dukes to Pick Up Eighth Win

The Central Chargers Varsity Baseball team got their eighth win of the season as they traveled to Cumberland and beat the Dukes by a 15-2 score.

The Central offense got off to a slow start early in the game after a week off, but they got things going in the third inning as Malik Foster, Nate Nowlin and Chandler Childress all reached base and were driven in on a Jeffrey Goodwin single.

The fourth inning was more of the same as Noah Dunbar and Childress had hits and scored on a double by Nowlin.

Central blew the game open in the fifth inning when Ethan Hoover, Christian Hall, Chris Fowler, Dunbar, Childress and Nowlin all reached base and scored to put Central ahead 11-2.

The Chargers added four late runs as Nowlin LJ Watson, Cary Parrish and Hall all scored to make the final 15-2.

Goodwin got the win on the mound in a strong outing for Central as he picked up 5 strikeouts over four innings of work. Cary Parrish (5 strikeouts, 2 innings) and Nate Nowlin (3 strikeouts, 1 inning) also saw time on the mound.