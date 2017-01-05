Chargers Get Victory Over Generals to Wrap Up Holiday Tournament

RUSTBURG – The Central Chargers took to the road over the Christmas break to play in a Holiday Basketball Tournament in order to stay sharp for upcoming James River District games. Central traveled to play Rustburg and William Campbell while coming away with an 1-1 record.

Central opened the tourney against a strong, big and athletic Rustburg squad. The Chargers got off to a strong start in the game and surged ahead 33-28 in the first half behind a balanced scoring attack led by Raymond Alexander, Daryl Jones and LJ Watson.

The Rustburg squad would use their size inside during the second half to tie the game up and eventually went on a late run to claim an eight-point win.

Alexander led Central in scoring with 16 points, Watson scored 13 and Jones added 12. Tylik Thomas had 7 points, John McGrath added 3, while Ben Spencer and Cary Parrish scored 2 points each.

Central then took on William Campbell the next night and got a big win in a 63-58 victory. Central got off to a fast start in the first quarter as Jones and Watson were on fire for the Chargers offense. Central surged out to a 17-7 lead in the first quarter before William Campbell got their offense going in the second. The teams went to halftime with Central trailing 28-26, but second half adjustments were big for the Chargers as they outscored WC by 8 points in the fourth quarter and took the victory.

Jones (22) and Watson (21) led the Chargers in scoring on the nigh with Thomas pouring in 10 points Alexander adding 6 and McGrath scoring 4.