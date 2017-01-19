CFS CEO Speaks to Lunenburg Board

LUNENBURG – Container First Services (CFS) President and CEO Rob Guidry spoke to the Lunenburg County Board of Supervisors and citizens in attendance during the January board meeting.

Mr. Guidry stated, “We want to grow, grow, grow. We want to be the trash and recycling business of Central Virginia.”

He thanked the county supervisors and even citizens in attendance for support and stated, “Things are really going well here and we love being here in Lunenburg.”

According to Mr. Guidry, CFS recently had a Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) meeting and inspection at the Lunenburg Landfill and he stated, “They were very pleased with what we have going on.”

He noted that there have been significant improvements to the facilities and upgrades are continuing at this time.

The company has continued to grow and Mr. Guidry said that the past year has been a good one for CFS. He also acknowledged that things do not always go smoothly in this business. He stated, “We know this isn’t a glamourous business, but we try to do it right.”

Issues such as having equipment breakdowns that can cause delays in pickup of trash receptacles can sometimes cause issues, but through the holidays when those issues are always present, through a combination of work between CFS and county employees alerting the company to any issues, things went fairly well without any huge issues.

With the work done by Beverley Hawthorne and Carl Ashworth for Lunenburg, the county has been able to quickly alert CFS to any issues and citizen complaints.

Mr. Guidry stated, “If you have a problem call us.”

He continued on to say that he and CFS COO Tim Webb were willing to handle issues and get them taken care of whenever they are made aware. He finished his comments by noting that CFS looks forward to their continued relationship with the county of Lunenburg.