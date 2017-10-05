Central Wins Second Straight in Nail-Biter over Bluestone Barons

VICTORIA – In a game that featured huge momentum swings, the Central Chargers Varsity football team got their second straight win in a must-win game against the Bluestone Barons. Essentially every game for the remainder of the year is a must-win situation for the Chargers after a rough start to the year, but they appear to have turned things around and beat an athletic and scrappy Barons squad by a 35-27 score.

Central made it look easy early on as Dontae Crowder followed strong blocking from Garrett Williams, Hunter Rutledge and James Richardson on a 46-yard touchdown run. An Earl Ginn extra point gave Central the 7-0 lead.

Bluestone answered back on their first offensive possession with a 13-play drive that included two fourth down conversions to tie the game at 7-7.

Central continued to look strong on offense using an eight-play drive that was highlighted by a 19-yard Darion Jones run behind Ethan Hoover to push the Chargers ahead 13-7. Jackson Dalton got the TD run on a one-yard QB sneak.

The CHS defense came up big on the next Bluestone possession as Crowder picked off a pass to set up another Dalton scoring run from two yards away. Crowder added the two-point conversion and the Chargers held a 21-7 lead with 54 seconds left in the first quarter.

Both teams had a turnover on their next offensive possessions, but the Barons came through with a touchdown pass just before halftime that cut the Central lead to 21-14.

Bluestone kept the momentum going in the second half with another touchdown that tied things up at 21 all. They took the lead midway through the third quarter with another score and all of the momentum seemed to be on the side of the Barons.

Central answered back early in the fourth quarter after Dalton connected with Darryl Jones on a 44-yard pass play. Crowder scored from ten yards away behind a block by Jackson Parsons and Ben Spencer. Crowder added the two-point conversion and Central jumped ahead 29-27.

The CHS defense recovered a fumble on the first Bluestone play of the next series as T’zion Wilkerson pounced on the loose ball. Central drove down the field and got another Crowder score to jump ahead 35-27 with six minutes left in the ball game.

The Barons were driving for another score, but a big sack by Goodwin and Parsons, and a fourth down interception in Central territory by Spencer helped stop the drive. Bluestone had another chance to get the ball back after the CHS offense was forced to punt, but Goodwin forced a fumble for Central and the Chargers ran out the clock to take a 35-27 win.

Central will travel to Randolph-Henry to face the winless Statesmen as they try to move their win streak to three.

