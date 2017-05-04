Central Soccer Picks Up Three Wins

- Home
The Central Chargers soccer team has been creeping up the JRD standings in recent weeks as the team pulled off several victories.
The Chargers beat Cumberland by a 5-4 score and followed that up with a 4-0 win over Buckingham. The team continued to show their vast improvement this season as they hosted Nottoway on Tuesday night and came away with their third win of the season by a 3-2 score.
