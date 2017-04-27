Central Prom 2017 Events Held Saturday

The Central High School Prom took place this past Saturday as the junior and seniors along with their dates enjoyed a great night of dancing and also a fun “After Prom” event held at Lunenburg Country Club.

Jonathan Clarke (Class of 2017 President) was named Prom King and Kayla Anthony was named Prom Queen.

The Prom theme was created by the Junior class and the Art students at Central. The theme this year was Hollywood Land- vintage 1930’s Hollywood. The After Prom theme was Charger

Memories from the 90’s.

Both events were fun and everyone attending had a safe night full of memories thanks to the hard work of school officials, administrators, teachers and parent volunteers.