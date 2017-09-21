Central Middle School Soccer Team Takes First Win of the Season

CHARLOTTE COURT HOUSE – The Central Middle School Bobcats soccer team would take on Russell Middle School on Thursday, September 14 in a match-up that was planned for Tuesday, September 12 but was rescheduled due to weather.

The Bobcats would come away with their first victory of the season with a 5-1 win over Russell. Scoring for the Bobcats were Nipin Hennings, Mary Scruggs with two goals, Kyra Howard and Jacob Miller.

CMS will be on the road for their next three games, but will return home on Wednesday, September 27, where they will take on Prince Edward County, with a 4:30 start time.