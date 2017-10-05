Central Middle School Soccer Defeats Prince Edward

CHARLOTTE C.H. – The Central Middle School soccer team hosted Prince Edward County Middle School on Wednesday, September 27. The Bobcats would defeat Prince Edward, 5-0.

The Bobcats started the game strong with Nipin Hennings scoring the first two goals in the 2nd and 5th minutes of the game, with the second goal coming from an assist from Jacob Miller.

The third goal of the game would come from Tanner Adams during a penalty kick in the 26th minute, immediately followed in the 29th minute by a goal score from Tony Kim.

The fifth and final goal of the day would come from Jacob Miller in the 45th minute.

Goalie Jefferson Duffey saved two PKs to earn a “clean sheet” during Wednesday’s defeat over Prince Edward, 5-0.

The Bobcats will travel to Russell Middle School today, October 5 with a 4:30 start time.