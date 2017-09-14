Central Middle School Bobcats Golf Team Remains Unbeaten

VICTORIA – The CMS Bobcats improved to 6-0 this past week by defeating Bluestone and Park View.

Central hosted Bluestone at Briery Country Club and shot a 189 while Bluestone had a 196. The Bobcats were led by Lindsey Towery with a 44, Ben Gibbs 47, Thomas Johnson 48 and Austin Queensberry 50.

The Bobcats then traveled to South Hill to play Park View and came home with a 206-225 win. Austin Queensberry fired a 47 followed by Ben Gibbs 50, Lindsey Towery 52 and Thomas Johnson 57.

Central will travel to Powhatan this week and Amelia on the 18th to end the regular season.