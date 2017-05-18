Central High School Softball Team Gets Win on Senior Night

- Home
LUNENBURG – The Central Chargers Varsity Softball team got a hard-fought victory over Amelia on Tuesday night as the team celebrated “Senior Night.”
The team improved to 10-7 on the season as they get ready for Conference 42 Tournament play next week. Look for regular season finale and Conference Tournament coverage on the team next week.
(Photo by Kathy Bayne)
