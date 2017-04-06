Central High School JV Moves to 4-2 for the Season

The Central JV Baseball team moved to 4-2 on the season with a recent victory over Bluestone by a 9-5 score.

The Chargers sent Jackson Dalton to the mound and he tossed a complete game while getting four strikeouts over seven innings.

Central got strong offensive performances from Dalton with a pair of hits. Austin Hall and Mason Elliot each led the Chargers on the day with 3 RBI. Ben Anthony, Darrien Jones and Dalton Ashworth also reached base 3 times for the Chargers.