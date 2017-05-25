Central High School Hosts ‘Color Run’ Charity Event

LUNENBURG – Central High School held their first ever “Color Run” last week and the fun event brought out a big crowd of participants and supporters.

The CHS Color Run was held on Friday, May 19, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. at CHS. The event was hosted by the CHS Ruri-Teens Club and participants were allowed to walk or run around the course that wrapped throughout the campus at Central.

During the course, color stations were set up so that volunteers could throw the colored powder on participants and the walkers/runners would be “decorated” by the end of the race. There was also a bubble machine set up so that participants could walk/run through a wall of bubbles.

Participants were allowed to stop and write messages with sidewalk chalk during the course. The event featured LCPS staff members, students, and parents that helped work the event and that participated.

Every participant in the event was asked to donate $7 that will go to the charity Kids=Play.