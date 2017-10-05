Central High School Golf Wins Region

VICTORIA – The Central High School Golf team had a strong regular season this year and finished with a 17-7 record. The group continued their momentum from the regular season into the Regional Tournament and finished as the Region B Champions.

The team shot a 344 overall and beat out Stonewall Jackson for second place. Also participating in the event was William Campbell, Riverheads and Altavista.

The Chargers were led by Cole Williams who shot an 84, Cary Parrish (86), Joseph McDaniel (86), Noah Dunbar (88) and Thomas McDaniel (90). The Chargers were without Mason Elliott who was injured prior to the event and was a contributor to the strong regular season.

CHS Coach Richard McDaniel was named Coach of Year while each golfer medaled.

The team will play in the VHSL 1A state tournament Monday and Tuesday at Heritage Oaks Golf Course in Harrisonburg.