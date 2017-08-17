Central High School Golf off to a Strong Start

LUNENBURG – The Central High School Golf team is off to a fast start this year with several early wins in the season.

The team opened the year at Randolph-Henry and despite falling to the Statesmen, Central played extremely well. CHS Coach Richard McDaniel said that he was pleased with the opening match performance, “especially with it being on Randolph-Henry’s home course.”

During this event, Central beat both Halifax and William Campbell with a team score of 167. Leading Central was Cole Williams with a 37 and Thomas McDaniel with a 42.

Central also took on Nottoway and Bluestone on the road and beat both of these JRD opponents with a strong team showing. The Chargers shot 176 to take the win, while Bluestone shot 182 and Nottoway shot 204.

Leading Central during this match was Joseph McDaniel who shot a 42 on the day, while Mason Elliott (44) and Cole Williams (43) also had a good day.

Central kept their winning streak alive on Tuesday of this week with a win on their home course over Buckingham and Cumberland. Central shot a team score of 174, while Buckingham was in second place with a score of 221. Williams and Cary Parrish led the team with a 41 from each golfer.