Central High School Basketball Gets Two Big Wins

LUNENBURG – The Central Chargers basketball team picked up two big wins over the past few games including a victory over rival Nottoway and a huge non-district victory at William Campbell.

Central traveled to Nottoway late last week and used a big second half on offense and defense in pulling out the 62-57 win.

Central got behind early as Nottoway had a hot shooting first half. The Cougars surged ahead and held a 35-27 lead at the half. Good second half defensive adjustments by Central Coach Mike McGrath began to slow down the Cougars scoring attack, while LJ Watson and Raymond Alexander were using a strong outside and inside game to cut into the lead in the third quarter.

The Central Chargers got several key three pointers down the stretch from Tylik Thomas and buckets from Daryl Jones. The defense was also strong as Ethan Hoover added several blocks to the effort and Central went on to a victory.

LJ Watson led the team with 20 points while Raymond added 16 points and 7 rebounds. Daryl Jones scored 11 points with 4 blocks, and Tylik Thomas scored 10 points.

Central then traveled to William Campbell on Monday and got another big victory in a 67-55 contest. The Chargers fell behind 17-6 early in the first quarter, but reversed that trend with a strong second quarter and trailed 32-26 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Central outscored the Generals 22-15 and capped it off with a big fourth quarter to get the win.