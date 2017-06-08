Central Graduation Offers Great Advice As Students Look Toward the Future

VICTORIA – The school year ended recently as the 2017 graduates from Central High School had their final trip to Central High School as students and now will make return visits as alumni.

The group recently held their Baccalaureate Service for Graduates at Kenbridge Christian Church and “Class Night” at Central High School prior to the graduation commencement exercises in the CHS gymnasium on Saturday, June 3, 2017.

The group of just over one-hundred graduates got to hear words of advice from Lunenburg County Public Schools Superintendent Charles Berkley. Mr. Berkley urged the graduates to believe in themselves, find a passion in life to pursue, and live life each day to the fullest among other key points to use as they move forward in life.

He also reminded them to give back and be generous while offering the quote, “If you want happiness for an hour take a nap, if you want happiness for a lifetime, help others.”

He also grabbed the crowd’s attention as he used the quote, “Life is like a camera. Just focus on what’s important, capture the good times, develop from the negatives, and if things don’t turn out – take another shot.”

Central High School Principal John Long offered his congratulations to the 2017 graduating class and reiterated his appreciation for their work to become CHS graduates. He stated, “Stay focused on what you want in life, embrace failures and learn from them to create a road to success. “

He continued, “You have met a milestone in your life, now focus on what you want next.”

Mr. Long made presentations for the Valedictorian, Bobbi Joe Carwile, Salutatorian, Jonathan Clarke, Citizenship Award, Raymond Alexander and Spirit Award, C.J. Lee.

Salutatorian Jonathan Clarke thanked his teachers and the many people at LCPS that helped him and his classmates reach graduation. He urged his fellow students to be themselves and be comfortable with their choices and passions. He stated, “Smile during the toughest moments and cry during the joyous ones.”

Valedictorian Bobbi Joe Carwile spoke about the highlights she experienced during high school and urged everyone to enjoy the moments and the relationships during high school and beyond. She noted that much of her high school career was spent studying and working hard to earn the honor of being at the top of this graduating class, but some of her best moments occurred when she could be with friends and have fun. She stated, “Don’t be held back by doubts or fears.”

For more photos, look inside this week’s Messenger!