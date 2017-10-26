Central Competition Cheer Team Advances to Regionals

VICTORIA – The Central Charges Varsity Competition Cheer team traveled to Fishersville last Thursday to compete in the sub-Regional tournament. The team qualified for the Regional Tournament that will be taking place this week.

The team competed in a sub-Regional that had mostly larger 2A teams in it and still was able to come away with scores that qualified them to move on.

The team members include Hannah Watson, Tess Hart, Skylar Paynter, Lauren Parrish, Sara Wilson, Kaylee Williams, Zakiyyah Hurt, Emma Hart, Hailey Bayne, Samantha Bishop, Logan Wilkerson, Khristie Streat, Kiara King, Amber Light and Riley Jones.