Central Chargers Varsity Baseball Team Reaches Double Digits in Runs, Victories

The Central Chargers Varsity Baseball team picked up their 10th and 11th wins of the season with big offensive outburst against Buckingham and Nottoway. The wins keep the Chargers in first place in the Conference 42 standings as the playoffs are now just a few weeks away.

Central hit the road last Thursday and came away with an 18-6 win over the Buckingham Knights. Central got on the board in the top of the first inning as Malik Foster, Nate Nowlin and Ethan Hoover all had hits and scored to put the Chargers ahead 3-0.

Christian Hall got the start on the mound and cruised through the first two innings. Central continued the offensive onslaught with two more runs in the second inning as Nowlin and Jeffrey Goodwin both reached base and scored, while Noah Dunbar and Chandler Childress scored in the third to give Central an 8-0 lead.

Buckingham answered back with four hits and three runs in the third inning, but Central matched that in the top of the fourth as Hoover, Hall and Chris Fowler reached base and scored.

Buckingham kept battling and added two more runs in the bottom of the fourth, but Central put the game away in the 6th inning as Foster, Goodwin, Hoover, Hall, Fowler, Dunbar, Watson and Childress all scored to help give Central the slaughter run victory. Jeffrey Goodwin came in to pitch the sixth inning for Central on the mound.

Central then hosted Nottoway on Tuesday and again had a big offensive day in getting a 12-0 win over the rival Cougars.

Central got off to a strong start as Hoover, Hall, Fowler and Dunbar all scored in the second inning to put Central up 4-0. Hall took the mound again for Central and cruised through the first few innings with ease behind strong defense while picking up four early strikeouts. He would get his second win in the past two games on the mound.

Dunbar and Watson added two more runs in the third inning and the Chargers capped the game off with a six run fifth inning that ended the game. During the rally, Foster, Nowlin, Goodwin, Dunbar, and Watson all had hits and reached base, while Hoover had a walk off home run that ended the ball game with a 12-0 Central win.