Central Chargers Varsity Baseball Team Beats Amelia County, 6-1

AMELIA – The Central Chargers Varsity Baseball team picked up their 15th win of the year on Tuesday night at Amelia in a game that wrapped up the top seed in the upcoming Conference 42 Tournament for the team.

Central jumped out to an early lead with four runs in the first inning. Malik Foster doubled and scored on a Chris Fowler double. Christian Hall reached base and Ethan Hoover singled and scored to put Central up 4-0. Austin Alphin and Jeffrey Goodwin also singled during the rally.

Central would strike again in the third inning as Alphin walked and scored for Central. Amelia finally got on the board against Central starting pitcher Ethan Hoover in the fourth inning, but a catch by Noah Dunbar ended any further scoring threats.

Central added one final run in the sixth inning as Hall walked and scored. Hoover would cruise through the final three innings, with Alphin, Nate Nowlin and LJ Watson each getting put outs in the seventh to close the 6-1 win for Central. Hoover ended the game with five strikeouts while scattering five hits and two walks to earn the win on the mound.

Central will have their regular season finale on Thursday night when they host Cumberland at 5:00 pm.

Photos by Joe Moore