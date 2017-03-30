Central Chargers Move to 5-1 After Three Straight Wins

The Central Chargers Varsity Baseball team improved to 5-1 on the season with three straight wins over Nottoway, Sussex and William Campbell.

The Chargers got a big district win over Nottoway last Thursday in a 7-2 road win. In the game, Ethan Hoover got the start on the mound and had a quick first inning as a put out by Nate Nowlin at third and another one from Christian Hall at first kept the Cougars off the board.

Central got on the board first in the second inning when Hoover singled and later scored on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Malik Foster. Foster would score the second Central run in the fourth inning after being hit by a pitch and Central led 2-1.

In the sixth inning, Nowlin singled to start the rally for Central. Jeffrey Goodwin reached on a fielder’s choice and Ethan Hoover doubled put help put two more runs on the board for Central.

Nottoway added another run in the sixth inning, but Central added 3 late runs as Hall, Goodwin and Foster scored to give Central the 7-2 win.

The Chargers traveled to Sussex on Monday and took a convincing 11-0 slaughter rule shortened game. Central got on the board first as Nate Nowlin reached base, stole second and third before scoring to put Central ahead 1-0.

Central sent Chandler Childress to the mound and he recorded three strikeouts to keep Sussex off the board in the first inning. Central added to their score in the second as Austin Alphin, Nowlin, Malik Foster, Noah Dunbar and Dashawn Moore all reached base and scored to put the Chargers ahead 6-0.

Central added another run in the third with Dunbar scoring and three more runs in the fourth when Chris Fowler, and Foster scored. The final run came on a solo homerun by Hoover that sealed the win.

Childress ended the game with 7 strikeouts while Cary Parrish pitched two scoreless innings in a relief appearance.

The Chargers then traveled to William Campbell on Tuesday where they pulled out an 11-5 victory. Central sent Austin Alphin to the mound for the start and after a couple of early runs, he got out of the inning. Central got one run back in the third as Noah Dunbar reached base, was moved over by a LJ Watson bunt and scored on a Nate Nowlin single.

WC answered back with another run in the third inning and held a 4-1 lead in the game. The game would remain the same as Hall came in for a relief appearance on the mound and kept WC from adding any further runs. Central took their first lead in the 6th inning when Nowlin, Goodwin, Alphin and Hall all reached base and scored with Dunbar delivering a big hit during the rally. WC wouldn’t go away easily and got a single run in the bottom of the inning to tie the game at 5-5.

Central erupted for a 6 run inning in the 8th as Foster, Alphin, Hall, Moore, Dunbar and Watson all scored during the rally to give Central an 11-5 lead and victory to move the team to 5-1 on the year so far. (Photos by Joe Moore)