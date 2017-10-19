Central Chargers Make it Four Wins in a Row

VICTORIA – The Central Chargers Varsity football team is hoping that they will continue to see their tale of two seasons heading in the same direction it has the past four weeks. After an 0-4 start, the Chargers have run off four straight wins, including an 87-46 victory on the road at Prince Edward last Friday night.

The Chargers looked to be in control early in this contest as Dontae Crowder scored on a seven-yard touchdown run with nine minutes left in the first quarter.

The game did not look like it would be a high scoring affair midway through the first quarter as Prince Edward finally got on the board when Rahme Marshall scored from the five-yard line and a PE extra point put them ahead 7-6. However, that is when the offensive flood gates opened for Central. T’zion Wilkerson had several big runs and the Chargers scored to go ahead 14-7.

Prince Edward was stopped on their next possession. They attempted a punt, but the snap sailed over the punter and into the end zone where the Chargers recovered to move ahead 22-7.

The Eagles answered back with eight minutes left in the first half when Zion Lewis found Aneal Walker on a 20-yard touchdown pass and the score moved to 22 – 13.

Both teams scored again behind strong running and the Chargers seemed to seize control of the game right before halftime when Jackson Dalton snuck in from one yard out to put the Chargers ahead 36-19 at halftime.

This was a high scoring first half, but it would be nothing compared to the second half fireworks on the offensive side of the ball.

PE came out to start the second half and went to the air for a touchdown that cut the lead to 36-25, but the Chargers seemed to grab that momentum back again when the strong running of Wilkerson and Crowder behind great blocking up front led to two straight touchdowns for the Chargers and a 44-25 lead.

PE wouldn’t go away and with seven minutes to go in the third quarter, Marshall scored on a 43 yard rushing TD that cut the lead to 44-40 for Central.

That would be as close as the game would get as Dalton found Darryl Jones on a long completion and Crowder scored from 11 yards out to make the score 50-40. PE once again cut their deficit to four points at 50-46, but Wilkerson ripped off a 31-yard rushing TD and two point conversion to give Central a 58-46 lead with one minute left in the third quarter.

Central got another quick TD run from Crowder. Aided by some PE miscues and fumbles, Central outscored the Eagles 29-0 in the fourth quarter to pull away for the 87-46 victory.

The Chargers will host Amelia on Friday night at 7 p.m. in their Homecoming contest. Prince Edward travels to Nottoway this Friday night.

(Photos by Hannah Watson and Marianna Williams)