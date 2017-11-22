Central Chargers End Year in Region Semi-Finals

VICTORIA – The Central Chargers traveled to William Campbell last Friday night in hopes of getting a win over the Generals and advancing to the Region B Championship. The two teams had met earlier in the season and WC came away with a five point win in a game where Central led by nine at halftime. This time around the Generals used explosive offense to jump out to a big halftime lead and cruise to a 45-12 victory that ends the season for Central.

The game looked like it would be close once again early as William Campbell scored on a long touchdown pass early in the first quarter, but the Chargers answered that. After picking up several first downs with their running attack, Jackson Dalton connected with Khalil Wood on a 40 yard pass to tie the game at 6-6.

The Central defense came up with a big stop on the next WC offensive series when Jeffrey Goodwin, Wood and Geontra Ragsdale had stops to force a punt. Central looked like they would score again on the next possession, but a tipped pass was intercepted by the Generals.

From there, it was all WC as they scored on an 80-yard pass play. The Generals scored on their next two possessions as well and took a 30-6 halftime lead into intermission.

The second half started with Central forcing a fumble that Dontae Crowder recovered for the Chargers, but a missed field goal left the next CHS drive with no points. WC scored quickly on their next two possessions and put the game away. Crowder got a two yard touchdown run for Central later in the second half, but the Generals took the 45-12 victory.