Central Charger Jeremiah Davis Having Strong Start to College Basketball Career

LYNCHBURG – Former Central Chargers standout basketball player Jeremiah Davis has moved on to Randolph College where he is putting together a good first season at the college.

The former Central standout was a two-year captain for Central head coach Mike McGrath and was named first-team all-district and all-conference as a senior.

Since arriving at Randolph College to play for the Wildcats, Davis has seen good minutes for the college program and is averaging 13 minutes per game, while playing forward for his team. Davis has put together big games against Christendom and Penn State-Mont Alton where he scored 9 and 8 points while helping Randolph gain wins in both contests.

CHS Coach Mike McGrath noted that he expected Jeremiah to do well at the next level following a strong career at Central. He stated, “Jeremiah was a hard worker for me and embraced learning the game and trying to become a better player. These are the things that helped him earn accolades in high school and have translated to the college court.”