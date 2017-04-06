Central Blasts Bluestone in Shut Out Win

The Central Chargers moved to 6-1 on the season following a 9-0 win over Bluestone last week.

Central got a strong performance on the mound by Ethan Hoover who ended the day with ten strikeouts and allowed no runs over seven innings of work.

The Chargers jumped out to an early lead as Malik Foster and Nate Nowlin led off the bottom of the first with singles. They would score on an Austin Alphin single. Christian Hall would also reach base on a walk and score on a Noah Dunbar single to give Central the early 4-0 lead.

Central added two more runs in the second inning when LJ Watson walked, Nowlin reached on a fielder’s choice and both scored to put the Chargers up 6-0.

Nowlin scored his third run of the game on a passed ball in the fourth inning after he had walked and stolen two bases to give Central a 7-0 lead. The final two runs for the Chargers came in the bottom of the fifth inning when Chris Fowler reached base, Dunbar walked and both scored on a Nowlin single to give Central the 9-0 win.

The Chargers defense was strong behind Hoover on the mound when he wasn’t strikeout out Baron batters as they committed no errors. Central is currently first in the Conference 42 standings.

(Photos by Joe Moore)