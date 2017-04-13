Central Baseball Gets High Scoring Win Over Amelia

The Central Chargers Varsity Baseball team hosted Amelia last Friday night following a cancellation earlier in the week. With the Chargers heading into a week off this current week, the team looked to get their seventh win of the year and remain on top of the Conference 42 standings. Central used a strong offensive effort to get twelve hits and score thirteen runs in a 13-11 victory.

Amelia got on the scoreboard early with a run in the first inning and two more in the second off of Central starting pitcher Ethan Hoover, but Central answered that with a six run second inning. Austin Alphin, Hoover, Christian Hall, Chris Fowler and Malik Foster all reached base and scored to give the Chargers a 6-3 lead.

Amelia continued to put together a strong offensive game as well and scored two more runs in the third inning, but the Chargers answered that with five more runs in the third, as Hoover, Hall, Fowler, Noah Dunbar and Nate Nowlin all had hits during the rally.

Central added two more runs in the fourth as Alphin and Hoover scored and one in the fifth when LJ Watson scored to give them 13 runs on the evening.

Amelia mounted a rally in the fifth inning, but Christian Hall came in to help get the final five outs of the game and pick up a save.