Cassada Wins Trail Life Drawing

Trail Life USA Troop VA-1416 would like to congratulate David Cassada, the winner of Wise Food five-day survival backpack drawing. We would like to thank all of those who helped raise funds for this Christ-centered outdoor adventure, character and leadership adventure for boys ages 5-17. If you would like to know more about this program, please visit our website at www.connect2gcc.org/our-ministries. Pictured above, Troop Master John Johnson and Mr. David Cassada.