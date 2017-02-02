Car Collides With Utility Pole

VICTORIA – A Thursday morning accident in Victoria saw an area resident collide with a utility pole and total her vehicle.

Corporal Daniel Medlin of the Victoria Police Department was dispatched to a single vehicle accident near the intersection of Nottoway Boulevard and Washington Avenue at approximately 10 a.m.

A 2013 Cadillac sedan driven by Lunenburg resident Dolly Arrington had run along the edge of the road and hit a utility pole head on. The driver was thankfully able to avoid major injury and was treated at the scene of the accident by Victoria Fire and Rescue responders.

Also responding to the accident were Dominion Power and Shelton’s Towing as they helped clear and secure the area.

Corporal Medlin indicated that the driver received a citation for failure to maintain control of the vehicle.