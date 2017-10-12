Candidates for District 2 Seat to Hold October Forum

LUNENBURG – One of the local races to keep an eye on this year will be the race for the District 2 (Brown’s Store) seat on the Lunenburg County Board of Supervisors.

In March 2017, Mike Hankins was appointed to fill the spot left open by the unexpected death of District 2 Representative David Wingold.

Two candidates from that district had asked for the appointment with Wanda Morrison being the other person to approach the board about the vacancy.

A candidate’s forum was recently announced where voters can come meet and listen to the candidates running for office. The forum is being sponsored by the Lunenburg County Chamber of Commerce and will take place on Tuesday, October 24 at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of the Kenbridge Community Center. Anyone who would like to submit a question for the candidates may mail the question to Candidates Forum, P. O. Box 85 Dundas, Va. 23938.

Mr. Hankins stated, “David Wingold was a personal friend of mine and I felt like this would be a great way to honor his passing.”

He also noted that he has a long family history in Lunenburg, including a family farm of over 100 years and grew up in the area before working at many different locations in the healthcare industry.

He moved back to Lunenburg with his wife and worked at area hospitals before his recent retirement. Mr. Hankins noted that he had attended classes as Virginia Tech, Duke, and Harvard and has extensive budget knowledge as well as a career working with people.

He stated, “My goal is to bring jobs to Lunenburg and to have a school system that is second to none.”

Since his appointment, Mr. Hankins has been active in trying to help the local schools, including helping host a scholarship day this summer and looking at other revenue possibilities through grants that could help the area children.

Mrs. Morrison also spoke to board members when the appointment was made and stated, “It is with much prayer and thought that I submitted my request to the Lunenburg County Board of Supervisors.”

She was born and raised in Lunenburg and is a graduate of Central High School before going on to VCU and Strayer University to continue her education goals.

She had a career with SunTrust Mortgage Company and worked for many years in the United States military where she noted that this background helps her work with the public and gives her business experience.

She said that she lived in Chesterfield, Virginia for many years before moving back to Lunenburg in order to support her county.

The November election will determine who fills the remainder of Mr. Wingold’s term to 2019.