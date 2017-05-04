Break-Ins Continue in Lunenburg

Lunenburg County Sheriff Arthur Townsend issued a release late last week regarding recent thefts that have been taking place around Lunenburg County. Rumors of the break-ins was well discussed on social media prior to the release and had residents on high alert.

Sheriff Townsend issued the release in order to make the public aware and give some facts about these incidents that first began in March and have continued into recent weeks.

The individuals involved have stolen cash, weapons and electronics, targeting homes along Crymes Road, Kings Road, Oral Oaks Road, Rehoboth Road and Three Flags Drive.

One resident that was a victim of the recent crimes said that several televisions, laptops, tablets, and a Bennelli Nova 12-gauge pump shotgun were stolen in recent weeks.

If anyone has information that could help with this investigation, call the Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office t 434-696-4452 or Crime Stoppers at 434-696-3100.