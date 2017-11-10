 Bouie’s Artwork Secures Third Place in State Competition

This past March, the Virginia Association of Science Teachers announced an art contest for students across Virginia. Randolph-Henry High School Science teacher Pam Dunnavant saw this as an opportunity to reach out to the R-HHS visual art teachers to help identify students interested in combining their art skills with the theme, “Celebrating Science.” Rhonda Benn, visual art and design teacher, mentioned the contest to 2017 senior James Bouie, and encouraged him to enter the contest. Mrs. Dunnavant and Mrs. Benn submitted his work, a fantastic rendering of Albert Einstein, and recently found out he won third place! The winners of the contest will have their work displayed at the Virginia Association of Science Teachers conference at the Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center November 15-18. Congratulations James Bouie! Pictured from Left to Right are Rhonda Benn, James Bouie, and Pam Dunnavant.