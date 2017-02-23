Board of Supervisors Recognizes County Jail

CHARLOTTE COURT HOUSE – On February 14, 2017 the Charlotte County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution commending Captain Keith Lockridge, Jail Administrator of the Charlotte County Jail, and his staff for their recent achievements and recognized them for their commitment, hard work, and professionalism. On January 4, 2017 the Charlotte County Jail received a compliance rating of 100% from the Virginia Department of Corrections (DOC) for their annual Life, Health, and Safety (LHS) unannounced inspection. This was the ninth consecutive 100% compliance rating for the Charlotte County Jail.