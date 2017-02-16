Blue Ridge Bank Named Business of the Month

Staff Report

DRAKES BRANCH – The Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce has named Blue Ridge Bank in Drakes Branch as its February 2017 Business of the Month.

Blue Ridge Bank was chartered and organized in 1893 as a state institution under the title “Page Valley Bank of Virginia.” The Bank officially opened for business on Monday, January 3, 1894 with paid in capital of $15,000 and a charter maximum of $25,000. At the time of its organization it was the only bank in Page County, Va.

One thing that has remained constant throughout the years is our commitment to our customers and our founding mission: “To provide a wide range of financial services with an emphasis on quality, ethics, and superb customer relations.” We stand true to this mission by always being there for our customers first-hand when it comes to providing customized service and also when providing convenience services. And that means being realistic and adapting to today’s fast-paced environment. After all, you don’t last over 120 years without being adaptable for your customers.

In 2015 we launched our BRB Jackpot Account. We were the first bank in the country to offer a prize linked savings. We continue to enhance our product offerings to meet the ever changing needs of our customers and community. We are extremely excited to enter the Drakes Branch and Charlotte County community. As a community bank, we understand the needs of a small community.

We look forward to serving the Drakes Branch and Charlotte County community for years to come.